NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A man has been arrested following a stabbing on the New Haven Green on Monday evening.
Officers responded to the Upper New Haven Green around 7:42 p.m. for the report of a person being stabbed.
A 37-year-old man was found suffering from non-life-threatening stab wounds to his upper back and neck. He was brought to Yale New Haven Hospital.
Witnesses told officers the victim was stabbed by a man known to the victim due to a previous dispute.
A short time later, officers found a person matching the suspect’s description in the area of Howe Street near Chapel Street.
Officers stopped the man, later identified as 38-year-old Lloyd Pickney, and seized a knife thought to have been used in the assault.
Pickney was charged with first-degree assault, possession of a dangerous weapon, and breach of peace.
He was due in court on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.