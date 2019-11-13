THOMPSON, CT (WFSB) – Connecticut State Police have arrested a man accused of killing a man and stabbing a woman in Thompson on Wednesday.
Police received a 911 call from a woman around 3 a.m. who said a man had just been stabbed in the chest by a family member at their home on Fabyan Road.
The suspect, Kyle Carpenter, was taken into custody at the scene.
Police said the 55-year-old woman was suffering from a non-life-threatening stab wound. A 61-year-old male was found unresponsive in the house and was later pronounced dead.
Carpenter was arrested and charged with murder and second-degree assault.
He is being held on a $1 million bond and appeared in court Wednesday morning.
Police have not said how the suspect and victims are known to each other.
