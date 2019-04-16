TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Torrington police have made an arrest in connection to an arson at a Torrington apartment building last month.
On Tuesday, Torrington police arrested 20-year-old Jacob Butler for the fire at the Woodland Hills Apartment Complex.
The fire started on March 29 on Highland Avenue.
According to police, Butler, who lives in one of the apartments, admitted to lighting a small portion of the siding of a neighboring apartment while standing on his porch.
The fire caused an evacuation of the entire building due to the fire spreading so quickly.
The fire also displaced several families due to damage.
No one was injured during the fire.
Butler was charged with arson, criminal mischief and reckless endangerment.
He is being held on a $75,000 bond and will appear in court Wednesday morning.
