SPRAGUE, CT (WFSB) - State Police made an arrest following a brush fire over the weekend in Baltic.
Baltic Fire officials said the fire broke out on Plain Hill Road sometime on Saturday.
Several area departments, including Lisbon and Norwich, responded to the scene to help quell the flames.
A red flag warning had been issued for part of Saturday due to the low humidity and high winds.
A man believed to be in his mid-twenties was arrested in connection to the massive fire.
State Police have not released his identity or a list of charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.