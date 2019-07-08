FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) - An official who represents a Greek water skiing federation connected to the estranged husband of a missing woman issued a statement about the case on Monday.
Nancy Mastrocosta, secretary general of the Hellenic Waterski and Wakeboard Federation, called Fotis Dulos a loving father.
Fotis Dulos, and his girlfriend Michelle Troconis, face tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution charges in connection with the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos of New Canaan.
Mastrocosta said Fotis Dulos and his children competed in the Greek Waterski Nationals between 2013 and 2016 in Lake Stratos, Agrinio.
It was there she said she was able to meet Fotis Dulos and the children, but not Jennifer Dulos.
"Fotis Dulos is not the person portrayed in the media. Far from it," Mastrocosta said. "We witnessed Fotis for many years as a calm, balanced, respectful, kind person. We witnessed a caring father, not only for his kids’ skiing activities, but for every aspect of their daily lives, feeding them, putting them to sleep, taking his children and sometimes other children to different activities, such as swimming, bowling, dinner, etc. No one ever witnessed Fotis abusing his children in any way or form, or even forcing the children to ski. On the contrary, we repeatedly witnessed Fotis being a great father. It was Fotis who was present, not only in tournaments but also in practice. Coaching them and supporting them emotionally when needed. Being an accomplished skier himself, he always emphasized the effort instead of the result. By taking the pressure away, the children performed exceptionally and this was largely to his credit. I cannot speak about Jennifer because she never attended in these four years, not once."
Mastrocosta argued that the children enjoyed their time water skiing, contrary to what was said in divorce records.
The records said water skiing was a point of contention in the marriage of Fotis Dulos and Jennifer Dulos.
In them, Jennifer Dulos called the training schedule dangerous and excessive. She also called Fotis Dulos "obsessed with water skiing" and said he insisted "that the children must train to be world class water skiers."
"The children did not ski for 11 hours, as mentioned in the press and court filings," Mastrocosta said. "Slalom sets, which are primarily what the children engaged in, usually last 10-15 minutes. There is a time limit set by the Federation of 15 minutes per set. This is typical and it is my belief that the Avon Ski Club where the children practiced mostly, has a similar limit per ski set – a maximum of 15 minutes. The children took one, sometimes two, sets per day. Very rarely one of them would take three sets. So, they typically spent half hour on the water or less."
Police searched parts of Avon, including a pond with a water skiing club, for Jennifer Dulos.
Mastrocosta said in 2017, the Dulos children declined an invitation to compete with the HWWF in Spain. She said they haven't competed since.
"It is our understanding that Jennifer does not want them to continue water-skiing," she said. "We hope, for the sake of the children, that they will be eventually reunited with their father, extended family and friends, and that they will be given the opportunity to follow their hearts and practice what they love. We miss them dearly."
Jennifer Dulos has been missing since May 24.
New Canaan police said they've received hundreds of tips and dozens of responses to requests for surveillance video in connection with the case.
The department's chief also predicted that more charges would be filed.
Anyone with information about her disappearance is asked to contact New Canaan police at 203-594-3544.
Tips and info can also be emailed in to FindJenniferDulos@newcanaanct.gov.
The department also created a website dedicated to finding Jennifer Dulos. It can be found here.
(1) comment
Tough to spout lies in the face of overwhelming circumstantial evidence. This guy is going to have plenty of new relationships in prison. Pucker up, buttercup!
