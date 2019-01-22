PROSPECT, CT (WFSB) -- A man has been arrested in connection with a deadly attempted armed robbery that happened in Prospect last year.
After months on the run, police said they have arrested 56-year-old Alton Woods, of Waterbury.
He is allegedly linked to an armed robbery attempt that turned deadly.
It happened in November at the Route 69 Auto Sales in Prospect.
Police said two armed men wearing masks barged their way into the business, armed with handguns.
They pistol whipped the owner of the business, and that's when a customer used his legally registered gun to shoot one of the suspects.
When police arrived they found 44-year-old Torrance Battle, who had been shot and killed.
Woods was on the run until Tuesday, when police said they had arrested him.
He was charged with first-degree manslaughter, first-degree manslaughter with a firearm, first-degree robbery, criminal possession of a firearm, first-degree unlawful restraint, first-degree assault, and conspiracy.
He’s being held on a $1 million bond.
