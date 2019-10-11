HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A Hartford man was arrested on Friday in connection with a homicide that took place in April.
Hartford police arrested 37-year-old Hartford man, Osafa Williams and charged him with murder, criminal possession of a firearm, and carrying a pistol without a permit.
Williams was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing Derrick Nichols on April 14th. Crews responded to Pavillion Street just after midnight to find Nichols on the street, police said.
Nichols was taken to St. Francis where he died from his injuries.
Over the course of six months, investigators collected evidence, surveillances, and developed probable cause to arrest Williams.
Williams is being held on a $750,000 bond.
