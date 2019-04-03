BROOKLYN, CT (WFSB) - State police arrested a man in connection with a stabbing that happened in Brooklyn.
Jeffrey Provost, 41, of Danielson was arrested and charged with home invasion, violation of a protective order, assault and threatening.
According state police, a victim was stabbed multiple times at a home on South Main Street.
Troopers were called to the house around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
The extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown. The victim was transported to Day Kimball Hospital and was later flown to UMass Medical by the Life Star emergency helicopter.
Michael Teixeira, an eyewitness, told Channel 3 that he was shocked the news.
"It was quite disturbing," Teixeira said. "We didn't get much sleep last night because their lights were on and the cops were going up and down the road."
Provost is being held on a $500,000 bond and will appear in court in Danielson on Wednesday at 10 a.m.
This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 3.
