WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) The West Hartford Police have arrested a man in relation to an armed robbery that took place at a Shell gas station on Prospect Ave back in May.
Rudy John was charged with Robbery, Threatening and Larceny, after police say that back on May 26th, John entered the Shell station, went to the cashier and demanded money.
Police say John implied to cashier that he had a gun. John then emptied the till and ran off.
The West Hartford Police were never able to locate a firearm.
Rudy John turned himself into the New London police on September 12th after an arrest warrant was put out for him and was held on $250,000 bond.
