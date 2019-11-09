Man arrested in Cromwell after home invasion and fighting with police

Cromwell Police arrested a man who police said broke into a home and fought with police.
Police arrested 32-year-old Zachary Ellish on charges including trespassing, burglary, and interfering with an officer.
Police responded to a 911 call from residents who came home only to find an intruder.
Upon arrival, police said the man resisted arrest and fought with police.
It was later discovered that Ellish had found the keys to home owner’s car and drove it before returning to the home.
Ellish is currently being held on $250,000 bond and is expected to appear in court in Middletown on November 12th.
