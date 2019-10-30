PRESTON, CT (WFSB) - A Glastonbury man was arrested for a drive-by shooting that killed a man in Preston over the weekend.
State police said they arrested 25-year-old Francis L. Giannelli and charged him with murder, carrying a pistol without a permit and criminal use of a weapon.
Giannelli turned himself into police overnight and confessed to the crime, according to the arrest warrant.
Troopers identified the victim as 35-year-old Robert Thompson of Preston. They said Thompson was shot and killed around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday.
The drive-by happened in the area of Route 12 and Route 2A.
Troopers were called to the area after a driver reported hearing gunshots.
As state police responded, Ledyard police escorted a vehicle carrying a gunshot victim to Lawrence & Memorial Hospital in New London.
Thompson later died at the hospital.
The warrant quotes Giannelli saying, "I'm the one who shot the truck. It was self-defense."
Investigators said Giannelli was with friend at Mohegan Sun on Friday night for dinner. Giannelli ran into Thompson three times. They exchanged words and later an altercations.
While leaving around 1 a.m. on the rooftop garage, the warrant says, "Right before getting into the truck they both made a gun gesture with their fingers, which they displayed to Giannelli. He understood that to be a threat they were going to shoot him."
The judge ordered a medical, health and suicide watch on Giannelli.
Giannelli was held on a $1 million bond.
