STRATFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police arrested a man for a shooting that happened on a basketball court in Stratford.
Jacquez Smith, 20, was arrested on Wednesday, according to police.
The shooting happened on Aug. 7 at the George Force Basketball Courts on Woodend Road.
A 16-year-old boy was hurt, but the injuries were non-life-threatening.
Smith was arrested by warrant and held on a $100,000 bond.
He was charged with first-degree assault, reckless endangerment, weapon in a motor vehicle, criminal possession of a firearm, criminal possession of ammunition and carrying a pistol without a permit.
He's scheduled to face a judge in Bridgeport on Feb. 21.
Police said they continue to urge anyone who witnessed the shooting to give them a call.
