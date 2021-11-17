MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A man faces charges for prostitution and human trafficking minors.
Meriden police said they arrested Anthony Lazzari, 46, in their city on Tuesday.
According to Meriden police's special crimes unit, they had their eye on Lazzari for commercial sex abuse of a minor, prostitution of a minor, and human trafficking.
Investigators said they had been looking into Lazzari's actions for about a year.
They said they learned that the suspect utilized a dating/escort service website to promote sexual abuse of a minor and used social media applications to entice minors.
A warrant was applied for and granted.
The special crimes unit said it received information that Lazzari was potentially in Meriden for a few days.
It said following surveillance efforts, the unit found him traveling on west on East Main Street on Tuesday.
Police took him into custody at that point.
They charged him with three counts of criminal attempt at trafficking persons, four counts of commercial sex abuse of a minor, two counts of promoting prostitution, and one count of enticing a minor.
Lazzari's court-set bond was $1 million.
