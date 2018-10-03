NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A man faces assault charges after police said he repeatedly punched a woman in North Haven early Wednesday morning.
Scott Macri, 37, is accused of breaking the victim's nose and jaw.
The victim also suffered a concussion and suffered bruises to her face, according to police.
Officers said they responded to a home on Peters Lane around 1 a.m. on Wednesday.
A witness observed the suspect sitting on top of the woman punching her several times, police said.
When the witnessed called police, the suspect got into his vehicle and rammed the victim's car before driving away.
Police said the suspect, later identified as Macri, was found running from his disabled car in Wallingford.
Macri was charged with second-degree assault, risk of injury to a minor, criminal mischief and breach of peace.
He was held on bond and scheduled to face a judge at Meriden Superior Court on Wednesday.
