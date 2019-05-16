MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) – A Meriden shooting suspect has been arrested in New York City.
Last week, Meriden Police posted on Facebook asking for the community’s assistance in locating Justin Diaz.
Diaz was wanted for the April 19 shooting on South First Street that almost killed another man.
The victim was brought to a local hospital for serious injuries.
On Thursday, Diaz was arrested in Bronx, NY.
He will remain in NY police custody until he is extradited to Connecticut.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.