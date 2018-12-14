BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) – A man has been arrested in Ohio following the murder of a woman in Bridgeport last week.
On Dec. 8, Emily Todd was shot and killed on Seaview Avenue next to the Newfield Avenue boat ramp.
It was determined that 25-year-old Brandon Roberts was a suspect in the case.
Police determined Roberts fled the state and was staying with his father in Shaker Heights, Ohio.
On Dec. 12, Bridgeport police obtained a warrant for Roberts, charging him with murder, felony murder, first-degree robbery, and several other charges.
Detectives traveled to Ohio on December 13 and Roberts was taken into custody Friday morning.
He was charged as a fugitive from justice in Ohio and will be extradited back to CT in the near future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.