PLYMOUTH, CT (WFSB) -- Plymouth Police arrested a man who they said had over 120 bags of heroin in his possession.
Police arrested 35-year-old Ryan Marchetti on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of narcotics in a school zone, and intent to sell after they said he was found with over 120 bags of heroin in his car.
Officers were patrolling the Plymouth Center School area when they spotted a man entering his vehicle that had its interior dome lights on.
Officers observed numerous items of drug paraphernalia in the vehicle which warranted a search and arrest of Marchetti.
Marchetti posted a $5,000 bond and is due to appear in court on November 4th.
