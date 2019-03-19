ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - A man was stabbed to death in an apartment complex in Rocky Hill late Monday night, police said.
Police charged Kenton Dalton with murder.
Dalton is being held on a $1 million bond.
The stabbing was reported at the Century Hills Apartment Complex, which is located at 100 Cold Spring Rd., around 11 p.m.
See photos from the scene here.
Upon arrival, officers located a man who was suffering from several stab wounds and rushed him to Hartford Hospital. He was in a unit on the third floor of the complex.
The sight of investigators intimidated some of the residents, who told Channel 3 that they've never felt unsafe where they live.
"I have no problems walking [my dog] by myself in the middle of the night," said Laura Cromwell, a tenant. "So [it's] kind of strange."
The name of the victim has not yet been released.
"I hope that whoever it is, that they’re okay and that everything is all good," Cromwell said.
According to police, Dalton and the victim were friends.
Dalton appeared in court Tuesday afternoon.
Some of the specifics of the case are so sensitive, they've been redacted by the courts.
According to court documents, Dalton moved to CT about a year ago from Virginia for full time employment.
The police report says, "as we moved down the hallway closer to apartment 312, I observed a male crawling and groaning on the floor. The male was wearing a yellow jacket and blue jeans that appeared to be covered in blood."
Police learned the victim bought alcohol from a nearby liquor store, then partied while watching a movie with Dalton.
The redacted police report says the men became intimate and went into a bedroom.
Officers asked Dalton on the scene who stabbed the victim, which is when Dalton stated, "I stabbed him."
Dalton has no criminal history.
He was granted mental health and medical watch during his court appearance.
This is the first homicide in the town in 17 years.
The Rocky Hill Police Department is working with the Connecticut States Attorney’s Office and the Connecticut State Police Major Crime Division as part of the investigation.
The Century Hills property manager said he is also working with investigators.
The property manager, Joe Marsocci, released a statement, which reads:
"As some of you may have heard, there was a disturbance in the 100 Building late last night which is being investigated by Police at the moment. We have very little detail on the occurrence as it was a personal domestic incident. We of course understand how some residents may be alarmed and have questions, however due to privacy, we cannot divulge any information. As the Property Manager and as a resident of the building, I want to reach out and assure you that we are working with local officials to make sure that there is no immediate threat. We will continue to work with Law Enforcement on this isolated incident, however we want to assure our residents that there is no cause for alarm at this time."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.