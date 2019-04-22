WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police in West Hartford responded to a shooting on Monday afternoon.
According to police, it happened at Prospect Avenue and West Beacon Street.
Police said the initial call came over as one man armed with a gun and another man armed with an ax.
The incident began as an argument between the two men outside.
Police found a victim, the man who had was determined to be a hatchet, suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm.
He was brought to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police determined the suspect was 35-year-old Daniel Davis of West Hartford.
He was taken into custody and charged with first-degree assault, criminal possession of a pistol, breach of peace and several other charges.
"As we started responding to the area we got a call back saying there was an actual gunshot and that somebody was hit, so officers got to the area very quickly, we were able to find the injured party who is now at the hospital," said West Hartford Police Capt. Mike Perruccio.
Davis is currently being held on a $500,000 bond.
The incident is still under investigation.
(1) comment
So, police shoot a suspect in Wethersfield that is Hispanic and the situation in West Hartford ends without any shots fired by police. Interesting.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.