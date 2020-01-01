WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A man was arrested and another is being sought following a reported assault and robbery at a motel in West Haven.
According to police, Timothy Frye, 33, faces a list of charges.
Officers were dispatched to the Super 8 Motel on Kimberly Avenue in West Haven on Dec. 28.
Two men and a juvenile female were on the scene when they arrived.
Officers said they learned that Frye, along with another unknown man and the juvenile female, rented a room at the motel.
Two other men, one of whom brought an AR-15 rifle, arrived with the intention of meeting the female.
During the meeting, one of the visiting men was struck in the head by Frye with the butt of a handgun, police said.
The rifle that was brought was reportedly taken from his possession at gunpoint, they said.
Both Frye and the unknown man fled the scene.
West Haven police said they later apprehended Frye at a home in New Haven.
The rifle has yet to be recovered.
Frye was charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery, criminal possession of a firearm, theft of a firearm, first-degree threatening, carrying a pistol without a permit, third-degree assault, possession of an assault weapon and possession of a banned magazine.
Police said there could be additional arrests as the investigation continues.
The other man who fled is believed to have been caught on a surveillance camera. Wednesday, police released a photo from the footage.
Anyone with information is asked to contact West Haven police at 203-937-3905.
