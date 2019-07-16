BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) – Police are looking for a man who reportedly assaulted his girlfriend and strangling her cat to death.
On Friday, July 12, officers were called to a home on Springs Street just before 1 a.m. for the report of a domestic violence incident.
A female victim told police she and her boyfriend got into an argument that turned into a physical fight after she confronted her boyfriend for coming home late and drunk.
She said her boyfriend began hitting her with his fist.
The man then took the victim’s 8-week-old kitten and began strangling it by its neck, subsequently killing it.
Officers were able to confirm that the kitten had died.
The victim was provided medical assistance for cuts to the right side of her face.
The man fled on foot, but police have not been able to locate him.
According to police, the boyfriend is on probation for reported assault and strangulation.
This case is under investigation and police are continuing to attempt to locate the suspect.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.