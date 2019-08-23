PROVIDENCE, RI (WFSB) -- Nathan Carman was on the stand for the second straight day in the trial over his boat insurance policy on Friday.
Carman was rescued off the coast of Massachusetts in September 2016.
His mother, Linda, was also on the boat but hasn't been seen since.
On Friday, Nathan Carman defended his account of his boat sinking, and talk about his seven days at sea.
He also explained why he never called for help, saying he thought it was unlikely that his boat was going to sink, even after he heard a noise and shut off his engine.
Instead of calling for help, Carman said he started moving emergency supplies to the front of the boat, saying “my thinking was there's a problem. We need to first be on the safe side and then diagnose the problem," he said.
He also estimates the boat sank within three to five minutes. Suddenly in the water, Carman says he swam to his life raft, but his mom was nowhere to be seen or heard. She hasn't been seen since.
On Thursday, the attorney for Boat U.S. David Farrell asked how Carman could lose track of his mother.
“She didn't say anything to you when the boat sank? She didn't scream?” Farrell asked.
He even questioned if she was on the boat when it sank, causing Nathan Carman to become tense.
He responded “yes. I told you she was on the boat. I asked her to reel in the lines.”
On Friday, under cross examination from his own attorney, Carman defended his actions.
He said his mother often panics under stress and said he asked her to reel in fishing lines to keep her busy while he figured out what went wrong.
He then said he spent much of that first day at sea trying to find his mother. By nightfall, he shifted his focus.
“The only way I could be a benefit to my mom after nightfall on the first day was to take care of myself," he said, adding he wanted to help a crew rescue her.
Also on Friday, two experts challenged Carman's claim that he was at sea for a week.
He was rescued by the Orient Lucky on Sept. 25, 2016, more than 100 miles off the shore of Massachusetts.
He says he departed from Rhode Island.
One expert said he couldn't have drift from those two locations. The other expert said he should have had hypothermia when rescued but showed no signs.
Boat U.S. rejected Carman's claim, saying he failed to disclose changes that made his boat unseaworthy. However, his lawyer says the boat was in poor shape when he bought it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.