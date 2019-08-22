PROVIDENCE, RI (WFSB) -- Nathan Carman is expected to testify in his legal fight over an $85,000 insurance claim for his sunken boat.
Carman will take the stand on Thursday in Providence, RI.
The case is now in its second week.
On Wednesday, attorneys for Boat U.S. made their case.
Witnesses say Carman never mentioned alterations that he made to the boat that made it unseaworthy.
The company says as a result, his policy should be canceled.
Carman was rescued at sea after his boat sank back in 2016.
His mother Linda Carman, who was also on the boat, has not been seen since.
