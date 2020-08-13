VERNON, CT (WFSB) -- A former volunteer ambulance worker and hotel owner accused of running a sex dungeon has been sentenced to nearly 29 years in federal prison.
Simon Hessler, a 48-year-old formerly of Ellington, has been sentenced to about 29 years of imprisonment, followed by 10 years of supervised release, for child exploitation offenses.
Back in October of 2018, Connecticut State Police identified Hessler as possibly being involved in the sex trafficking of minors.
He began communicating with an undercover detective, saying he maintained a “sex dungeon on the top floor of his office building that was full of devices including a cage, stocks, handcuffs, whips and other devices.”
RELATED: Ellington man accused of human trafficking, housing "sex dungeon"
Documents show Hessler offered to pay the detective $500 for two-days of “slave training” and “limitless sex” with a 12-year-old “DCF child.”
Ultimately, police were able to track Hessler down on Nov. 13 and arrest him.
Police seized a USB drive that had been inside a safe in Hessler’s “sex dungeon” in Vernon, which contained thousands of photos and videos of child pornography.
The investigation revealed that, between July 2016 and November 2018, Hessler sexually abused a minor female, and used a used a cell phone to produce images of the sexual abuse.
In December of 2019, Hessler pleaded guilty to one count of production of child pornography.
RELATED: Man at center of 'sex dungeon' case facing more charges
He also pleaded guilty to several other offenses in both the Hartford Judicial District and the Tolland Judicial District, including two counts of sex assault in the fourth degree, two counts of risk of injury, and multiple counts related to his attempt to commit commercial sex abuse of a minor under the age of 13, unlawful restraint and attempt to commit intentional cruelty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.