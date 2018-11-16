The Ellington Volunteer Ambulance corps fires their former vice president who stands accused of child sex trafficking and operating a sex dungeon inside his Vernon business.
State Police say Simon Hessler purchased someone he thought was a 12 year old girl with the intention of taking her inside one of the offices in this building which he had transformed into a sex dungeon.
Tonight Hessler lost his position with the ambulance corps but he faces much bigger problems - he could be locked up for the rest of his life for a long list of sickening allegations.
Investigators say Hessler planned to take a girl he thought was 12 years old inside to a sex dungeon he had built on the second floor of his Vernon business. An investigative report describes:
“what appeared to be an elaborate sado-masochism room with multiple beds with whips and chains and handcuffs on the walls...No apparent windows, multiple large beds, and wooden carpentry type saw horses and...A heavy metal cage with a padlock.”
State police started their investigation in February. Documents show Hessler who owns a Manchester hotel and was the vice president of the Ellington Volunteer Ambulance corps allegedly asked an undercover officer for photos of preteen children in various states of undress and went to elaborate steps to ensure the delivery of the person he believed to be in 6th grade.
Instead investigators arrested Hessler. The same month police began investigating Hessler a concerned parent contacted Ellington's first selectwoman and superintendent of schools along with Connecticut state police about a social media post where Hessler allegedly offered a homeless woman a place to stay in his motel if she sent him a full body picture and agreed to unspecified job duties.
It’s unclear if that tip led to the state police’s investigation but we do know that right now Hessler faces more than ten felonies and is locked up on a million dollars bond.
