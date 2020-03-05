ANSONIA, CT (WFSB) – It’s been three months since a mother was murdered and her 1-year-old vanished from their Ansonia home, triggering an Amber Alert.
On Thursday, 1-year-old Vanessa Morales’ father, who’s accused of killing her mother, was back before a judge.
Family members on both sides didn’t want to say anything on camera, only saying they just want to find Vanessa.
That continue to not only be their main focus, but also the focus of investigators still working the case.
Jose Morales waived his right to a probable cause hearing, moving one step close to an eventual trial.
The 40-year-old is charged with murder, accused of beating his girlfriend, Christine Holloway, to death inside her Ansonia home in early December.
When police uncovered the gruesome scene, they also discovered Holloway and Morales’ 1-year-old daughter, Vanessa, was no where to be seen, triggering an Amber Alert and a $10,000 reward from the FBI.
According to the arrest warrant, police say they found Morales’ DNA under Holloway’s fingernails, along with DNA and blood inside his car and on his clothes. This is just some of the evidence and information collected that will be turned over to the defense.
“We did indicate to Attorney Pattis there are multiple agencies involved in this and we will be getting disclosure. We’re getting it piecemeal and we’ll continue to provide it to him as we get it, in a timely fashion, so we can more this matter forward,” said Howard Stein, Supervisory Assistant State’s Attorney.
Morales has denied killing Holloway, originally telling police he was with a friend in New Haven the weekend she was killed.
But according to police, he later changed his story, allegedly admitting he was at the Holloway’s home, but claiming that he was high on PCP and in a fog when a group of unknown men entered the home and knocked him out.
“We’re beginning to receive hundreds if not thousands of documents from the state relating to their investigation of this. I won’t have a lot to say about this case publicly, unlike others,” said Norm Pattis, defense attorney.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Vanessa is being asked to call Ansonia Police at 203-735-1885 or the F.B.I. tip line 203-503-5555 or 800-225-5324.
Jose Morales is being held on a $5 million bond and is due back in court next month.
