WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) – An attempted carjacker was found after dropping a cell phone in a driveway while trying to steal a car.
According to Watertown police, on April 2, a female Oakville resident on Davis Street backed out of her garage and was letting her car warm up in the driveway.
A man, later identified as, Robert Harrison, ran up to the victim’s car and tried to open the driver’s door.
The woman laid on her horn, at which time Harrison ran to a Toyota that was waiting in the street.
The victim followed the car, but lost sight of it.
Police said the woman returned to her home and a short time later saw the Toyota drive past her home again.
The woman saw a cell phone in her driveway, which was presumably dropped by the suspect.
Officers seized the cell phone and determined the suspect was Harrison.
Harrison was arrested on May 4 and given a $10,000 bond.
