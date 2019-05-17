Colchester police are looking for a man who stole an iPhone from an AT&T store on May 1.

COLCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - The search is on for a man who bolted from an AT&T store with an iPhone.

Police released surveillance video of the theft from the store on Linwood Avenue.

It happened on May 1.

They asking anyone who recognizes the man to give them a call.

