WOODBURY, CT (WFSB) -- Officers were called to a home in Woodbury Thursday afternoon where a man was barricaded inside.
Police were called to the home on Cowles Road around noon on Thursday.
The man was taken into custody shortly after and brought to a hospital.
Police said a man in his 30s was inside the home, but he was not armed and was not threatening self harm either.
Others who were inside the home left safely while negotiations continue.
No other details were released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.