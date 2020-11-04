SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) – A man was brought to the hospital after being hit by a car in South Windsor Wednesday evening.
Police responded to the area of Route 5 northbound at Ellington Road around 5:45 p.m.
A man was struck by a car and brought to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said the driver remained on the scene.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
