NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) – A person was injured during a fire in New London on Tuesday evening.
Emergency crews responded to a fire on Michael Road around 5:30 p.m.
When firefighters arrived on the scene they found that the fire involved the kitchen and dining room and that one occupant had sustained burn injuries.
The victim was brought to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital and then transferred to Bridgeport Burn Center.
Investigators said the fire that damaged the apartment was the result of a cooking fire.
New London Fire Department want to remind people to:
- Be alert! If you are tired don’t use the stove.
- Stay in the kitchen if you are grilling, frying or broiling food.
- Keep anything that can catch fire away from the stovetop (oven mitts, wooden utensils, food packaging, towels ect.
- Avoid wearing loose clothing or dangling sleeves while cooking.
