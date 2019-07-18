NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) -- A man wanted on an immigration violation was seen fleeing from immigration officials on Wednesday.
Police said the man, identified as Fabricio Daelmeida-Oliveira, was seen running from the New London courthouse on Wednesday just before noon.
He was seen running from a number of “tactically-dressed individuals,” police said.
That's when officers responded to assist, and apprehended the man several minutes later in the Post Hill neighborhood.
Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials were the ones involved in apprehending Daelmeida-Oliveira, police said.
New London Police Chief Peter Reichard said the department does not seek out individuals who have immigration detainers or deportation orders.
Police will only detain individuals for ICE if a valid arrest warrant exists.
Reichard said the department was not notified on Wednesday that ICE would be conducting enforcement activities in the city.
