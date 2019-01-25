AVON, CT (WFSB) - A man was caught in the act of burglarizing a home in Avon.
Police said they arrested Jarne Jones of Springfield, MA on Thursday night.
Officers said they responded to a report from Timber Lane in Avon.
The homeowner said he saw through his surveillance camera that someone burglarizing his home.
Responding officers said they established a perimeter around it.
Jones was spotted trying to flee from a side door.
Police pursued him on foot. He surrendered after about 100 yards.
Items taken by Jones from the home were recovered, police said.
Jones was charged with third-degree burglary and interfering with an officer.
He was released on a $100,000 bond.
Jones is scheduled to face a judge in Hartford on Feb. 6.
