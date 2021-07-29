Southington, Ct. (WFSB) - Francisco Martorell was charged with Larceny, first degree, after he turned himself in to Southington police.
On Oct. 15, police learned that Martorell, who l had already been investigated multiple times for selling stolen goods, was selling high end power tools online.
During their investigation, police learned Martorell was acting a fence. He would talk to thieves, tell them what items to steal, then, once they were stolen, post the items on his Facebook Marketplace and/or his offerup.com page for sale.
A search warrant at Martorell's home found 349 items.
Home Depot employees confirmed that most of the items seized were sold in their stores. They were able to provide video of thefts.
A total of $93,104.86 worth of Home Depot merchandise was seized from Martorell's residence.
The investigation found that Martorell was aware that he was in possession of stolen property.
On July 22, Martorell turned himself in at Southington Police Headquarters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.