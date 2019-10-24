BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - A man in Bristol faces charges after police said he was struck by a bullet fragment fired by an 8-year-old boy.
Felix Santiago was struck in the ear back in July, according to police.
He does have a valid pistol permit, investigators confirmed.
However, Santiago was charged with negligent storage of a firearm and risk of injury to a child.
Police said he hosted a party at his Park Street home on July 16 and left the gun in a fanny pack.
They confirmed that several children were present at the time.
“The case involves multiple minors and is additionally being investigated by other state agencies," Lt. Geoffrey Lund, Bristol police.
Santiago reported feeling pain in his ear following a loud bang.
Police believe the bullet ricocheted off some pavement and a fragment hit his ear.
No one else was hurt.
Police sand Santiago cooperated with their investigation.
He is due in New Britain Superior Court on Nov. 18.
