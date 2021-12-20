WILTON, CT (WFSB) - A man was charged after two of his dogs attacked a miniature horse in Wilton.
Brian Andronaco, 58, was charged with failure to comply with animal quarantine, two counts of possession of a vicious dog, and permitting a dog to roam at large.
Police said they were called to an address Sunday afternoon for a report of a dog attack.
They said their investigation revealed that the two dogs belonged to Andronaco and got loose from his property on Kellogg Drive.
Andronaco was released after posting 10 percent of his $5,000 bond.
He was given a court date of Dec. 30 in Stamford.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.