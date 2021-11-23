OLD LYME, CT (WFSB) - A man faces charges for pointing a gun at a woman on I-95 south in Old Lyme.
Noah Jones, 55, of Old Lyme, was charged with first-degree threatening, second-degree breach of peace, and first-degree reckless endangerment.
According to state police, a caller dialed 911 to report that a man driving a tan-colored Ram 1500 pickup truck with Maine plates pointed a black handgun at her from inside his truck.
The suspect did the motion as he passed her in the left lane.
Troopers said they were able to find the truck in the area of exit 66.
They said they used a "box in" maneuver to get the man to stop.
Jones was identified as the suspect after they successfully pulled him over.
During a pat down, troopers said they found an empty pistol holder on Jones' waistband.
Jones then admitted that there was a Glock 19 tucked under his rear seat. Troopers said it was within reach of the driver's seat.
He was arrested and charged at that point.
Jones was released on a $10,000 non-surety bond and given a court date of Dec. 7 in New London.
