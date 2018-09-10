Man charged after witnesses report front lawn choking attack

A reported choking incident on the front lawn of a Hamden home led to the arrest of a 67-year-old man.
According to police, Aaron Farrar of West Haven and his 37-year-old girlfriend were driving in a vehicle down West Woods Road when they became involved in a verbal dispute.
Around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, the girlfriend tried to jump out of the vehicle.
Farrar got out and began choking her, witnesses told police.
A neighbor who witnessed the assault came to the aid of the victim and stopped the attack, police said.
Police arrested Farrar, who attempted flee in his vehicle.
The victim suffered head and neck injuries.
Farrar was charged with second-degree strangulation, third-degree assault and breach of peace.
He was held on a $1,000 bond and scheduled to make a court appearance in Meriden on Monday.
