MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - A man faces an assault charge for causing a woman's severe facial injuries, according to police in Middletown.
Kasime Leary, 39, of Ahoskie, NC, was arrested on Oct. 18 after police who conducted surveillance found him in the north end of the city.
They said that back on Oct. 16, the victim was dropped off at Middlesex Health's emergency room by the driver of a dark-colored SUV.
The driver left the scene.
Due to the trauma the victim sustained, police said she had to be transferred to Hartford Hospital.
Over the course of the investigation into what happened, police obtained an arrest warrant for Leary.
Leary was found driving a dark-colored SUV and taken into custody, police said.
The warrant charged him with first-degree assault.
Leary was held on a court-set surety bond of $500,000.
He was scheduled to face a judge on Oct. 19.
Police said anyone with information about the assault is asked to give them a call at 860-638-4163.
