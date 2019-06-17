NORWALK, CT (WFSB) -- The man accused in a Norwalk murder case that's been under investigation for more than 30 years faced a judge on Monday.
The case goes back to 1986, and the arrest warrant is 55 pages long.
Just months after 11-year-old Kathleen Flynn’s murder, Norwalk police started looking at Marc Karun as a possible suspect.
Now, years later, along with improvements with DNA testing, police say they have their man.
In court on Monday, Karun faced a judge on murder and kidnapping charges.
In 1986, police said 6th grader Kathleen Flynn was walking home from middle school, cutting through a path in the woods, when she was attacked.
She had been strangled from behind and raped.
Police arrested Karun last week at his home in Maine.
Investigators say the 53-year-old was an early suspect, and continued to be over the years because of a history of sexually assaulting or kidnapping women.
They pointed out a number of arrests that happened in the years surrounding Flynn’s death, saying “Several of the cases exhibit a similar geographical profile, modus operandi and rituals to the Kathleen Flynn homicide in some form.”
Police say Karun didn’t have an alibi for the time Flynn disappeared and told police he was on the path just days prior, visiting former teachers, but no one recalled him coming into school.
According to the arrest warrant, forensic evidence tested includes a hair fragment, along with a hit of his DNA from a finger nail scraping on Flynn, with the belief the little girl was struggling to get the ligature off her neck.
Documents go on to say, “more recent DNA testing of the fingernail scraping from the left thumb found that Karun could not be eliminated as the source due to low likelihood ratios and was inconclusive, but the same tests were able to eliminate two persons of interest in these same DNA profiles.”
In a statement last week, Flynn’s family said “we wish to thank the Norwalk Police Department for bringing Kathleen’s murderer to justice. This continues to be a very difficult time for us and we do not wish to make any further comments. We ask the media to please respect our privacy.”
Norwalk police will hold a press conference Tuesday afternoon on the recent arrest and the break in the case.
Karun is being held on $5 million, and is due back in court next month.
