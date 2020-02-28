PLAINFIELD, CT (WFSB) – A man has been arrested in connection to the death of his brother in Plainfield.
On December 19, Plainfield police responded to a camper trailer on Community Avenue for the report of an unresponsive man.
The man, identified as 47-year-old Keith C. Coolidge Jr., was pronounced dead on the scene. Police said the victim sustained several injuries that were consistent with an altercation.
The victim’s brother, 37-year-old Keith T. Coolidge, was arrested at the scene and charged with violating a protective order.
An autopsy was performed on Keith C. Coolidge and the results revealed the cause of death was compression of the neck and the manner was ruled homicide due to strangulation.
On Friday, police arrested Keith T. Coolidge again, charging him with second-degree manslaughter and first-degree manslaughter. He was already in custody for the previous charges.
According to court documents from Keith T. Coolidge’s previous arrest, the men's sister told police that she heard the two making a lot of noise during some kind of physical altercation inside a camper. She was inside a home at the time.
Keith T. Coolidge allegedly told the sister that she should "go check" on their brother. He then took off on his bicycle.
Keith T. Coolidge is being held on a $1 million bond and will appear in court on Friday.
