HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Hartford Police have made an arrest in an early morning shooting that took place in June.
Police responded to the shooting on June 30 around 8:15 a.m. on Sisson Avenue.
A victim arrived at Hartford Hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was listed in stable condition.
On August 16, police obtained an arrest warrant, charging Julio Rios, for his involvement in the shooting.
On Thursday, Rios was located and taken into custody.
Rio was charged with first-degree assault, third-degree larceny, and criminal use of a firearm.
He is being held on a $850,000 bond.
