VERNON, CT (WFSB) - A Somers man was arraigned on Tuesday morning after police say he struck and killed a man in Vernon before fleeing the scene.
Vernon Police announced on Monday night that 41-year-old Philip Holmes of Somers was driving on Phoenix Street on November 24 when he struck and killed 44-year-old Andrew Aggarwala.
Police say Aggarwala was walking his dog along Phoenix Street when he was struck by the car driven by Holmes.
Holmes was arrested on Monday and charged with evading responsibility causing death, possession of narcotics, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
“Since this tragedy, there’s been a tremendous outpouring of community support. We’ve been in touch with Mr. Aggarwala’s family, they have expressed their tremendous gratitude to everyone that has offered them support during these difficult times,” said Lt. William Meier, Vernon Police Department.
Holmes posted his $100,000 bond.
He left the court house after the arraignment, but did not release a comment at this time.
Aggarwala's family has started a GoFundMe. To donate, click here.
