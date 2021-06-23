HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A police pursuit connected to a homicide investigation ended in a car crash on Wednesday.
Police said Wednesday morning that they were looking for a "suspect vehicle" that was related to the overnight homicide on Bedford Street.
Through the use of the city's surveillance cameras, officers located the vehicle and tried to stop it. However, the driver fled and a pursuit was initiated.
"The pursuit was short. Within minutes, it was over. It ended with the vehicle crashing," Hartford Police Lt. Aaron Boisvert said.
Police said the driver crashed into an SUV at the intersection of Farmington Avenue and Sigourney Street shortly after 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
One of the vehicles flipped on its side and the other was seriously damaged.
"Right now, it’s a big scene because, it’s not because of injuries, but because of the evidentiary value," continued Boisvert.
Two people were taken into custody. They were not seriously hurt as a result of the crash.
"One declined medical attention. At this time, the other is going to the hospital for observation," says Boisvert.
Two firearms were found inside the vehicle.
Investigators are not sure if either firearm was connected to the homicide.
One of the people that was taken into custody was later identified as Chan Williams-Bey, Jr., 25, of Hartford.
Police later charged Williams-Bey, Jr. with murder, first degree assault, and carrying a pistol without a permit in connection to a murder that occurred earlier in the day.
He is being held on a $1.75 million bond.
At this time, the passenger that was detained at the scene is not facing any charges at this time.
Police had confirmed earlier Wednesday morning that a shooting happened on Bedford Street. They were called around 2 a.m. to the scene.
They said two people were shot and one of them, identified as Siddhartha Lake-Sudan, 37, of East Hartford, died.
Police believe Lake-Sudan was not the target of the shooting.
The pursuit did draw some criticism.
An activist for police reform, who only gave his name as Will, questioned the need for the chase, but police considered the suspects dangerous.
"All-in-all, don’t chase cars," one local activist explained.
Boisvert said officers are allowed to give chase in homicide investigations. They also point to the recovery of two guns as a sign the occupants presented a danger to the public.
"Very dangerous. Again, there was two firearms in the vehicle," stated Boisvert.
Will came to the scene looking for answers, but police were gone by early afternoon.
He says the chase endangered others.
"If you think it’s a suspect, well, you know what, find alternative ways to do it. Don’t do it out on busy streets," Will added.
Police have not yet identified the homicide victim or the suspects taken into custody.
They said they did expect to share more details sometime this evening.
