ANSONIA, CT (WFSB) - Police have made an arrest in connection with a shooting that left a man with critical injuries.
It happened around 1:50 Wednesday afternoon in the area of Liberty Street.
An officer, who was about 150 feet from the area when the time the call came in, witnessed a man, identified as Jermaine Smalls, 20, of Ansonia, running from the area.
Investigators went after and were able to subdue Smalls, who was found to be in possession of a handgun and a small amount of crack cocaine.
Police were notified shortly after the incident was reported that a 32-year-old Bridgeport man had showed up at Griffin Hospital seeking treatment for several gunshot wounds.
Ansonia Police say that the man was eventually transferred to another hospital, where he remains in critical condition.
It is unclear if the gun Smalls had was the weapon that was used against the Bridgeport man.
Smalls was arrested on mostly drug-related charges. Police found that Smalls was wanted on several charges, including attempted murder, stemming from a shooting that happened in New York City.
His was bond was set at $1.25 million. Smalls was scheduled to be arraigned in Derby Superior Court on Thursday.
