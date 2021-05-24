CHESHIRE, CT (WFSB) - A man was arrested on manslaughter charges for a deadly crash that happened in Cheshire last fall.
Kyle Dumouchel, 24, of Meriden, was taken into custody on May 21 on an active arrest warrant.
Police said he was involved in the crash that killed 24-year-old Jason Ventura of Meriden. Ventura was a passenger in one of the vehicles.
Part of a busy roadway in Cheshire was closed into Wednesday morning due to a deadly crash.
It involved a sedan and a pickup truck.
The crash happened near the intersection of Highland Avenue, also known as Route 10, and School House Road on Sept. 22, 2020.
Dumouchel was charged with second-degree manslaughter with a motor vehicle, second-degree manslaughter, second-degree assault with a motor vehicle, operating under the influence, improper use of license or registration, illegal possession of less than a half ounce of a cannabis-type substance, operating a motor vehicle without a license and operating an unregistered motor vehicle.
Police said he's being held on a $150,000 bond and due in court on May 24.
