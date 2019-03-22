NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) -- A man accused in a New Britain murder who was arrested in South Carolina earlier this month, faced a judge in CT on Friday.
Benjamin Morales, 42, was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Georgetown County, South Carolina on March 12.
He was brought back to CT Thursday night and appeared in court Friday morning, according to court officials.
He's charged in the murder of 28-year-old Alice Marie Figueroa that happened on Feb. 4 in New Britain at a home on Elam Street.
Morales and Figueroa have two small children together.
He is also believed to have taken part in the disappearance of 31-year-old Virgen Maria Figueroa earlier that week.
She was later found unharmed.
Morales and Virgen had allegedly been dating when she went missing.
New Britain Police had also previously arrested two relatives of Morales, Odalys Morales and Roman Morales, who are believed to have misled police or provided assistance to Benjamin.
