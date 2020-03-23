BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - Police in Bridgeport said they arrested a man in connection with a Valentine's Day murder.
Victor Arroyo, 22, was charged with the shooting death of Phillip Ingram.
According to police, Arroyo became upset with Ingram because he was almost struck by his car as he was walking on East Main Street.
Arroyo threw a bin at Ingram's vehicle and brandished a gun, police said.
Ingram dialed 911 and followed Arroyo as he walked away.
Before police arrived, however, Ingram confronted Arroyo and was shot multiple times, they said.
Arroyo was charged with murder and carrying a pistol without a permit.
He is being held on a $2 million bond.
