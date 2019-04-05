WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A man was arrested after four separate fires in West Haven.
According to police, Patrick Savino, 38, of West Haven was arrested on Thursday.
Savino was arrested after four separate arson events, which occurred behind the Family Dollar located on Captain Thomas Boulevard.
One of the fires caused substantial damage to the adjacent building.
Savino was charged with arson, criminal mischief, and reckless burning.
