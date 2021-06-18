PLAINFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A Jewett City man is accused of threatening to fight a man in front of the victim's 5-year-old son and assaulting officers.
Police in Plainfield arrested 19-year-old Jovan Ortiz on Thursday.
They said they were called to an address in Moosup just before 9:40 p.m. A complaint referenced an unwanted person on the property.
Police said a party was happening there at the time.
When they arrived, they said they found Ortiz to be drunk and uncooperative as they investigated.
They said Ortiz used derogatory comments to tried and provoke a fight.
The suspect was asked to leave the property, which he did slowly. However, he continued to cause a scene in the road, officers said.
Police said they learned that there were bail conditions for Ortiz from a prior arrest. The conditions said he was not to have any contact with a protected party who was on the property.
When they tried to arrest Ortiz, they said the suspect shouldered an officer and spit in the face of another. While using racial slurs, he allegedly advised officers to use a Taser on him.
Officers ended up using pepper spray, which they said made him immediately emotionally compliant.
He was arrested at that point without further incident.
Ortiz was charged with second-degree breach of peace, violation of the conditions of his release, interfering with police and assault on a police officer.
He was scheduled to be arraigned on Friday in Danielson.
